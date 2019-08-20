Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Best Buy via eBay offers the WD 128GB Easystore USB 3.0 Flash Drive in Blue for the in-cart price of $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $25 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the SanDisk 64GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although we saw this for a buck less on Prime Day. Buy Now
Amazon offers the SanDisk 16GB Cruzer Glide USB 2.0 Flash Drive for $3.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's a buck under last week's mention and the best by a buck today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the PNY 128GB Elite Performance Class 10 UHS-I SDXC Card for $20.50 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 under our June mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $2.) Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the Unlocked Motorola Moto Z Play 32GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Black for $129 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $72. Buy Now
Sign In or Register