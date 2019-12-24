Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 43 mins ago
Vizio SmartCast 36" Sound Bar
$150 $250
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $20, although it's the same price we're seeing for some refurbished models elsewhere, and other retailers charge around $200 for new ones. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • Add it to your cart to see this price.
Features
  • frequency response of 50Hz to 20KHz
  • Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
  • USB
  • Model: SB3651-E6
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Speakers eBay Vizio
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register