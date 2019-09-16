Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's tied with our August mention and the lowest price we could find now by $2, excluding the below mention. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $21 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $10 today Buy Now
That's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal we could find now by $6. Buy Now
That's $40 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Best Buy via eBay offers the Ion Audio Plunge Max Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
It's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
That's $5 under the lowest price we could find for a similar dish rack sold elsewhere. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's $139 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Woot via Amazon offers the VIZIO SS2520-C6 2.0 TV Sound Stand in Black for $76.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $73.
Update: The price has dropped to $74.99. Buy Now
That's $9 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $81.) Buy Now
That's the best deal we've seen for a new one, tied with last week's mention, and $168 off list. Buy Now
