Walmart · 1 hr ago
Vivitar 360 Sky View 16MP Quadcopter Drone
$129 $179
free shipping

That's a low by at least $21, although most stores charge around $180. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 2.4 GHz remote-control system
  • Video drone with 360° 16MP HD camera
  • Remote includes two long-distance antennas
  • live feed through WiFi app
  • GPS navigation and follow-me technology
  • Model: drc888
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
