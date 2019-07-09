New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$88 $116
free shipping
Walmart offers the Texas Instruments Ti-84 Plus Graphing Calculator for $88 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $22. Buy Now
Tips
- requires 4 AAA batteries (not included)
Features
- approved for the PSAT, SAT, ACT, IB, and AP exams
- 10-digit, 8-line LCD
- Model: TI-84
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
sparky_in_the_midwest
The ONLY reason to buy one is if you have a child who's school requires one (of these over-priced, thick, old tech calculators). Otherwise, download a free ROM that mimic's it's functionality for your smartphone.
