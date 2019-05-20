Dell Home offers the Sony Bravia 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $1,598 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $50 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $300. Buy Now
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, & HLG
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
  • Android TV with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, YouTube, more)
  • built-in Google Assistant (also compatible with Amazon Alexa)
  • 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs