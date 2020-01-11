Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 30 mins ago
Slime 12V Digital Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor
$15
free shipping

It's $5 under yesterday's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $5, although most merchants charge $30 or more. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Pep Boys via eBay
Features
  • inflates a standard car tire from flat to full in just 6 minutes
  • LED light
  • Model: 40051
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Automotive eBay Slime
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register