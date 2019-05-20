Walmart offers the Serta Haiden Sofa Queen Bed for $599. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $49.97 shipping charge. That's a $193 drop from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $191. Buy Now
Features
  • Measures 72.6" x 37.6" x 39.6"
  • Model: SA-HPTSA3TM3011