Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 43 mins ago
Serta Big & Tall Commercial Office Chair with Memory Foam
$113 $139
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It's available in Black or Brown.
Features
  • supports users up to 350 lbs.
  • gas lift adjustable seat height
  • Model: 47945
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Office Chairs Walmart Serta
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register