eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch
$175 $230
free shipping

It's the best price we've seen for this model, including open-box units (this one is factory-sealed.) Amazon charges $14 more. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by Merchandise Outlet Online via eBay.
Features
  • 1.3" AMOLED touchscreen
  • 1GHz Exynos 7270 dual-core processor
  • 4GB memory
  • 802.11n wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
  • Samsung Tizen OS
  • Model: SM-R760NDAAXAR
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
