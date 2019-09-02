New
SKLZ Self-Guided Exercise Fitness Kit
$16 $68
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the SKLZ Self-Guided Exercise Fitness Kit for $15.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $4 under our November mention and the lowest price we've seen. That's at least $59 under the lowest price we could find for this kit's components purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now

Features
  • 25.6" trainer stability ball with laser-printed exercises and pump
  • 24" x 72" trainer mat with 21 laser-printed exercises
  • light and medium latex fitness cables with handles
  • Model: PM-CSTSLF-080-01
