It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the SKLZ Self-Guided Exercise Fitness Kit for $15.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $4 under our November mention and the lowest price we've seen. That's at least $59 under the lowest price we could find for this kit's components purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now
Banggood offers the Xiaomi WalkingPad A1 Foldable Treadmill for $369.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $169. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Yoga Arch Workout Wheel for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $25 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Ainfox via Amazon offers its Ainfox Adjustable Power Tower with Dip Station for $163.99. Coupon code "NNOSCD3U" drops the price to $114.79. With free shipping, that's $13 under our mention from two weeks ago, $49 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Adjustable Flywheel Exercise Bike for $169.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $135.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under last month's mention, $77 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $14. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
