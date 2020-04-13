Open Offer in New Tab
Rockpals 30qt. Electric Warmer/Cooler
$99 $135
It's a $36 drop and a great addition to any camping kit. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • It cools to 30°F below ambient temperature and keeps food warm up to 140°F.
  • It has a telescoping handle and wheels.
  • Model: CWL30L
Details
