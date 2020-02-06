Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Vizio 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$420 $600
free shipping

That's $180 less than you'd pay for a new one and the best deal we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Newegg via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided, but there is a 30-day return policy.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • full-array LED backlight
  • Vizio SmartCast OS with built-in Chromecast
  • Vizio WatchFree, with over 100 free streaming channels
  • Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa control
  • 5 HDMI inputs
  • Model: P55-F1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs eBay Vizio
LED 55" 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register