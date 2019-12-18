Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 2 hrs ago
Refurb TP-Link Deco M9 Plus Tri-Band WiFi System
$190 $280
free shipping

That's $10 less than you'd pay for a new model and is the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • No warranty information is provided
  • Two 5 GHz bands and one 2.4 GHz band
  • Up to 1.5 Gb/s
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
  • USB Type-A USB 2.0
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Model: DECO M9 PLUS
    Published 2 hr ago
