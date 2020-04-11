Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Refurb TCL 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$161 $190
free shipping

Just keep streaming, just keep streaming, just keep streaming, just keep streaming, streaming, streaming, streaming... So what do we do to just keep streaming? We grab this swimmingly awesome deal that's an all-time low by $7, and $69 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Apply code "PICKSMART" to get this price.
  • Quick game: what’s the movie recommendation hidden in the deal? (Well, for some it's "hidden"; for others it's jumping up and down while wearing neon lights and singing "I'm a Yankee Doodle Dandy.")
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR
  • integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 43S405
  • Code "PICKSMART"
  • Expires 4/11/2020
