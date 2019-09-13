New
eBay · 45 mins ago
Refurb Sony 120W Bluetooth Sound Bar w/ Built-In Tweeter
$47 $98
free shipping

That's $51 under the best deal we could find for a new unit. Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • Two channel speaker setup
  • deep sound & bass reflex speaker
  • USB and Bluetooth
  • HDMI ARC
  • Model: HTS100F
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Sony Electronics
Bluetooth Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register