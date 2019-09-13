Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $51 under the best deal we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
That's the lowest refurb price we could find by $31. Buy Now
That's $1 under our mention from last November and the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $38. Buy Now
That's a buck under our April mention and $100 under the best price we could find for a new unit today. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's $96 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Bose via eBay offers its refurbished Bose SoundLink Mini II Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $99.95. That's $50 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Discounts on a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harman Kardon portable speaker. Shop Now
It's a low for a refurb by $35. Buy Now
That's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sony WiFi Streaming Blu-ray Player for an in-cart price of $62 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Cellfeee via eBay offers the open-box Sony WI-C300 Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in Black for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $28 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sony USB Stereo Turntable for an in-cart price of $78 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Sony Bravia 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $529.99 with free shipping. That's $195 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit and the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition. (For further comparison, it's $168 under last week's mention of a new unit.) Buy Now
