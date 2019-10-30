New
Refurb Philips 43" 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
$129 $260
pickup at Walmart

That's $131 less than buying it new and by far the best price we've seen for a 4K TV in any condition. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to drop it to this price. (Or you can get for $129.99 with free shipping.)
  • No warranty info is provided.
  • 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
  • Smart TV apps (Hulu Plus, Amazon Video, Netflix, more)
  • 3 x HDMI inputs
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Model: 43PFL5603/F7
