Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb Philips 24" 720p LED HDTV
$59 $85
pickup

That's $26 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to drop the price in-cart.
  • A limited warranty applies, but it's unclear what the terms are.
Features
  • 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
  • 2 HDMI ports
  • USB port
  • Model: RR24PFL3603/F7
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals TVs Walmart Philips
Used LED 720p 24" Popularity: 2/5
