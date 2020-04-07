Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 32 mins ago
Refurb Netgear CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem
$25 $60
free shipping w/ $35

That's within $5 of the lowest price we've seen and the best deal we could find for a refurb by $15. (New ones go for $65 at Best Buy.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • A 90-day Netgear warranty applies.
  • up to 680MB/s
  • 16 download channels, 4 upload channels
  • certified for Comcast Xfinity, Time Warner Cable, Cox, Charter, and more
  • Model: Cm500-100Nar
