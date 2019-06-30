New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Refurb Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Keyboard / Mouse Combo
$30 $80
free shipping
Daily Steals offer the refurbished Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Keyboard / Mouse Combo for $34.99. Coupon code "LOG550" cuts that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $13 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
↑ less
Buy from Daily Steals
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LOG550"
  • Expires 6/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Keyboards Daily Steals Logitech
Refurbished
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register