eBay · 26 mins ago
Refurb Dyson Ball Animal + Upright Vacuum
$144 $500
free shipping

Grab this factory refurbished vacuum for $356 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Use coupon code "REFURB10" to get this price.
  • Only invited, registered eBay users who see the Coupon in My eBay are eligible.
  • It's sold by Dyson with a 6-month warranty.
Features
  • whole-machine HEPA filtration
  • self-adjusting cleaner head
  • multi angle tool, flat out head, carbon fibre soft dusting brush, and stiff bristle brush, turbine tool
  • 35-foot cord length
  • Model: 232886-02
  • Code "REFURB10"
  • Expires 4/12/2020
    Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
