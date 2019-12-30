Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson AM11 Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan
$161 $190
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
  • A 6-month Dyson Official warranty applies.
  • Apply coupon code "JUMBOSAVE" to get this discount.
  • vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants
  • dimmable LED display
  • 10 air flow settings
  • 9-hour sleep timer
  • magnetized remote control
  • Model: 308247-01
  • Expires 12/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
