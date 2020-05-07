Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Refurb Apple iPad 2 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet (2011)
$58
free shipping

That's an extremely inexpensive and classic iPad. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by kikotechdeals via eBay.
  • A warranty is mentioned in the title at eBay, but no information about it is found.
