eBay · 19 mins ago
Refurb Amcrest ProHD 1080p WiFi Camera
$38
free shipping

That's $7 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Amcrest Direct via eBay.
  • A warranty applies, but the specific terms are unclear.
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution
  • 360° pan/tilt visibility
  • night vision up to 32 feet & motion detection
  • 2-way audio
  • motion notifications via mobile app
  • microSD card slot
  • Model: IP2M-841B
