Walmart offers the QFX 8" Portable Party Bluetooth Loudspeaker with Microphone and Remote for $33.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen this year. (It's the best price today by $6.) Buy Now
Features
  • 4,400-watt peak power
  • adjustable treble and bass
  • LED lights
  • USB port, microSD cart slot, and 3.5mm input
  • up to 4 hours of music per charge
  • Model: PBX-8074