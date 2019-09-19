New
Walmart
Pure Garden 50" 3-Tier Portable Greenhouse
$24
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to drop it to $24.38.
  • Need a larger greenhouse? The 63" 4-Tier version is $33.91 via the pickup discount.
  • Front and back panels that zip open
  • Securable flaps
  • Measures 27.5” x 19” x 50”
  • Model: W150117
