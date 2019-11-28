Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
ProForm SMART Power 10.0 Exercise Bike
$599 $1,000
free shipping

That's $100 under our mention from two weeks ago, a savings of $401, and is the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • iFit coach enabled with 6-month membership
  • adjustable handlebars and seat
  • 10” Smart HD touchscreen display
  • 250-pound weight capacity
  • includes 2 3-pound dumbbells
  • 22 resistance levels
  • Model: PFEX16718
