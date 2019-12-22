Open Offer in New Tab
Newegg · 51 mins ago
Osaki Full Body Massage Chair
$849 $2,999
free shipping

That's a $31 drop since July to the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by over $1,000.) Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • Sold by Titan Chair via Newegg.
Features
  • S-track roller
  • lower back heat
  • zero gravity recline
  • six massage programs
  • LCD remote
  • in Black or Beige
  • Model: EC-555
  • Expires 12/22/2019
    Published 51 min ago
