Blinq · 41 mins ago
Open-Box Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch
$207 $389
free shipping

Blinq offers the Open-Box Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch for $388.79. Coupon code "BLINQNEWS35" cuts it to $207.21. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Blinq

  • No warranty information is provided.
  • Available in Pink Sand/Black.
  • W3 dual-core processor
  • 324x394 OLED display
  • 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.2, & GPS.
  • 18-hour battery life
  • Model: MU682LL/A
  • Code "BLINQNEWS35"
  • Expires 11/30/2019
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
