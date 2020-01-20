Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 28 mins ago
Open-Box Apple MacBook Pro i7 15.4" Laptop w/ Touchbar (2019)
$1,650 $2,300
free shipping

That's $299 less than a new model and the best price we've seen for it in any condition. (We saw a new model for $1999 in our November mention.) Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay
  • A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics applies
  • Intel Core i7 2.6GHz 6-core processor
  • 15.4" LED-backlit retina display
  • 16GB RAM, 256GB flash storage
  • AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU
  • macOS High Sierra
  • in Space Gray
  • Model: MV902LL/A
