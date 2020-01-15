Open Offer in New Tab
Open-Box Apple MacBook Air Intel Crystalwell i7 2.2GHz 13" Laptop
$599 $1,099
free shipping

That's $247 less than a sealed model costs. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty applies.
Features
  • in Silver
  • Intel Core i7-4770HQ 2.2GHz Crystalwell quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • 720p video camera
  • macOS
  • Model: Z0UU3LL/A
