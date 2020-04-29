Open Offer in New Tab
HSN · 50 mins ago
Not a Square Pan 8" and 12" Nonstick Fry Pan Set
$23 $41
$8 shipping

That's $21 less than buying these both separately and an easy way to incorporate lids you already own into your cookware necessities. Buy Now at HSN

Features
  • Includes 8" fry pan and 12" fry pan.
  • They have square bottoms for cooking, and round tops to fit lids you already own.
  • Wood-look handle.
  • Square cooking surface has around 20% more cooking surface compared to round shaped model.
  • Model: 679-755
