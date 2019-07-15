Walmart offers the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $81.)
Update: The price dropped to $89. Buy Now
- 6 brew sizes
- 5 brew styles
- separate coffee and tea baskets
- glass carafe
- Model: CP301
-
Published 22 hr ago
Verified 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Amazon offers the refurbished Ninja Coffee Bar 10-Cup Coffee System for $64.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $10 less in our March mention. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
- 10-cup glass carafe
- built-in frother
- reusable filter
- brew strength settings
- Model: CF091
Home Depot offers the Ninja Nutri Auto-iQ Compact System Blender for $104.99 and free shipping. That's tied with our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now
- double wall stainless steel cup
- 1,200 watts power
- 40-oz. blend and prep bowl
- Model: BL492W
Amazon offers the Ninja Specialty Fold-Away Frother Coffee Maker for $149.99. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $146.47. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Walmart charges the same via a pickup discount
- Best Buy charges $149.99
- 50-oz. glass carafe
- six brew sizes
- built-in frother
Walmart offers the Ninja Duo Auto-iQ Blender with Single Serve Cups for $119 with free shipping. That's $31 under the lowest price we could find for a similar set sold elsewhere. Buy Now
- Two 24-oz. Nutri Ninja cups with lids
- 5 Auto-iQ intelligent blending programs
- 3 manual speeds
- Model: BL640
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Amazon offers the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker for $39.95 with free shipping. That's $8 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $20.) Buy Now
- Target offers it for the same price
- functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pot, yogurt maker, and warmer.
- Model: Duo Mini
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members the Magic Bullet Blender 11-Piece Set in Silver for $23.99 with free shipping. That's $6 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday week when it was a buck less. (It's the best price we could find today by $10.) Buy Now
- Deal expires at 4:54 pm ET or when 100% claimed
- stainless steel blade
- recipe book
- 24-oz. tall cup, 2 party mugs, and 3 lids
- 250W high-torque power base
- Model: MBR-1101
As one of its Prime Day deals and for Prime members only, Amazon offers the Keurig K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee, Latte & Cappuccino Maker for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $28 under our May mention, the lowest price we could find by $60, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- programmable auto-off
- four cup sizes
- dishwasher safe
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Sign In or Register