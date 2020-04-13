Open Offer in New Tab
Adorama · 1 hr ago
Nikon D610 24.3MP DSLR Camera w/ 50mm Lens Bundle
$897 $1,100
free shipping

The camera alone costs at least this much elsewhere, although some charge over $1,496. Buy Now at Adorama

Tips
  • Search "13550 B" to get a different bundle for the same price.
Features
  • Camera Body w/ 50mm f/1.8G AF-S Nikkor Lens
  • Nikon Deluxe Digital SLR Camera Case
  • Corel Photo Video Art Suite Software Kit
  • SanDisk 64GB Extreme UHS-I U3 SDXC Memory Card
  • ProOptic 58mm Digital Essentials Filter Kit
  • Model: 13550 A
