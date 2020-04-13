Personalize your DealNews Experience
The camera alone costs at least this much elsewhere, although some charge over $1,496. Buy Now at Adorama
This easy-to-use and compact camera will go wherever you want to create your next masterpiece. It's also the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $148 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Canon
That's the lowest price we could find by $202. Buy Now at Adorama
That's $90 less than the best we could find on Amazon.
Update: The price has increased to $129. Buy Now at Adorama
That's a savings of at least $240. Buy Now at Adorama
That's $799 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, many third-party sellers charge around $300 for a single speaker.) Buy Now at Adorama
That's 10 classes normally ranging from $15 to $50 each with content between 15 minutes to over an hour. What's more, several basics are covered making this valuable for even the most novice of photographers. Shop Now
