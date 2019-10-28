New
Costco · 50 mins ago
Netgear Nighthawk DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem
$120 $150
free shipping

That's $30 off, tied with our April mention, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco

  • This deal is for Costco members only
  • Two Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • Supports all cable internet speed tiers up to 2Gps
  • Works with Xfinity, Cox, and Spectrum
  • Model: CM1100
