Walmart · 1 hr ago
Nerf N-Strike Modulus Mediator Pump-Action Blaster
$9 $25
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Nerf N-Strike Modulus Mediator Pump-Action Blaster for $8.75. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11, although we saw it for $2 less in March. Buy Now

  • Amazon matches this price.
  • removable parts for customization
  • clip attachment
  • 6 darts
  • Model: E0016
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
