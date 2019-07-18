Walmart offers the Nerf N-Strike Modulus Mediator Pump-Action Blaster for $8.75. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11, although we saw it for $2 less in March. Buy Now
- Amazon matches this price.
- removable parts for customization
- clip attachment
- 6 darts
- Model: E0016
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
DeeRC via Amazon offers the DeeRC Educational Toy Robot for $15.99. Apply coupon code "7BD2WG7H" and clip the 20% off clip coupon to drop it to $6.39. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 360° rotatable joints
- lights
- helps develop language skills
Walmart offers the H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5 and a great price for a slide this size. Buy Now
- end bumpers collect water for a big splash landing
- Splash Lagoon collects water for a splash takeoff
- garden hose required
- Model: 52200E
Walmart offers the MD Sports 9-Foot Roll and Score Skee Ball Table for $319.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29.97 shipping charge. That's $10 under our February mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $115.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the LEGO City Arctic Air Transport Set for $22.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $9 under our November mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9.) Buy Now
- Amazon matches this price.
- 277 pieces
- 2 explorer minifigures
- saber-toothed tiger figure
- Model: 60193
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Kidde Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm Bundle for $9.39. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $13 under the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
