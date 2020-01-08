Open Offer in New Tab
Milwaukee Shockwave Impact Duty Drill and Drive 40-Piece Bit Set
$15 $28
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $7.

Features
  • includes Phillips, square, Torx, slotted, hex, hex drill bits, nut drivers and square adapters, bit holder, and case
  • Model: 48-32-4006
