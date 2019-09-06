Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $254 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Uniojo via Amazon offers its Uniojo 1080p Indoor Wireless Smart Security Camera for $30.99. Coupon code "ZG5N94N9" cuts it to $15.49. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention as the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Maiduo via Amazon offers the Adorbee WiFi Wireless Rechargeable Outdoor Security Camera System for $79.99. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "2P56EYQH" to drop the price to $47.99. With free shipping, that's $32 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Pen + Gear Medium Digital Safe in Grey/Black for $24. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a savings of $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $10 and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Various sellers at eBay takes up to 30% off a selection of emergency essentials. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, the majority of these orders bag free shipping. Save on over 390 items. Shop Now
Daily Steals offers the AMZ Security Mini 1080p Spy Camera for $37.99. Coupon code "AMZ1080" cuts it to $36.99. With free shipping, that's $63 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's tied with last weeks' mention and the lowest price we could find by $49 today. Buy Now
Daily Steals discounts select refurbished laptops, with prices starting from $189.99. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Daily Steals offers a selection of Men's and Women's Football T-Shirts in several styles for $17.99. Coupon code "FBTEE" cuts it to $14.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, up to $30 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Smartphone for AT&T in Gold or Space Gray for $729.99. Coupon code "APLXS64" drops it to $699.99. (You'll have to remove the $7.35 shipping insurance in-cart to see this price.) That's $399 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the 10-Foot Cantilever Offset Patio Umbrella in several colors (Beige pictured) for $59.99. Coupon code "UMBLA" cuts the price to $49.99. With free shipping, that's $150 off and is the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Magzo via Amazon offers the Magzo Door Draft Stopper in
several colors White for $8.99. Coupon code "GEJYZGCG" drops the price to $6.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $5 off, $5 under our mention from a week ago, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Homax Texture Touch Up Kit for $15.97 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
