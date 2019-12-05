Open Offer in New Tab
Dick's Sporting Goods · 1 hr ago
Lifetime 50" Portable Basketball Hoop
$170
$50 shipping

That's $230 off list. Most stores charge $250 or more for similar models. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods

Features
  • Shatter-proof backboard
  • Height adjustment mechanism
  • Portable 34-gallon base
  • Break-away rim
  • Model: 90492
  • Expires 12/5/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
