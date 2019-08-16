New
Google Express · 50 mins ago
Lenovo Intel Pentium Gold Dual 16″ Laptop
$200
free shipping

Best Buy via Google Express offers the Lenovo S145-15IWL 81MV Intel Pentium Gold 2.3GHz 15.6″ Laptop for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $20 less three weeks ago. Buy Now

Tips
  • First-time Google Express can cut the price to $179.99 via coupon code "AUGSAVE19"
Features
  • Intel Pentium Gold 5405U 2.3GHz dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
  • 4GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home in S Mode
  • Model: 81MV008AUS
↑ less
Buy from Google Express
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Google Express Lenovo
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register