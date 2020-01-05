Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Ryzen 5 Quad 15.6" Laptop
$319 $499
free shipping

That's $180 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5 2500U 2GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10
  • Model: 81FB00HKUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Walmart Lenovo
15.6 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register