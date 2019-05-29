Walmart offers the LG Portable 20-watt Bluetooth Speaker in Silver for $67.73 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most retailers charge $100 or more.

Update: The price has dropped to $64.34. Buy Now
Features
  • stereo sound
  • dual speaker pairing
  • up to 9 hours of playback per full charge
  • Model: NP7550-SL