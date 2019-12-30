Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LG Optimus Zone 4 16GB Prepaid CDMA Android Phone for Verizon
$54 $77
free shipping

That's $23 off list and $22 under what you would pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • in Moroccan Blue
  • Snapdragon quad-core 1.4GHz processor
  • 5" screen
  • 4G LTE capable
  • dual 8MP rear-facing and 5MP front cameras
  • 16GB internal storage with microSD slot for expansion
  • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
  • Model: LM-X210VPP
