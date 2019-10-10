New
eBay · 17 mins ago
LG Nano 8 Series 49" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$528 $900
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $21, although most stores charge over $590. (We saw it for a net $81 less, factoring in a Dell gift card, in July.) Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • NanoCell display with 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 4K Cinema HDR (supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG)
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • compatible with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa
  • 3 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI inputs
  • Magic Remote with ThinQ AI
  • Model: 49SM8600PUA
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals TVs eBay LG
LED 4K HDR Smart TV
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register