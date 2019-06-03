Dell Small Business offers the LG 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell gift card for $1,199 with free shipping. (The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $298. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • HDR 10
  • LG ThinQ AI w/ Google Assistant
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Smart TV apps
  • 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
  • Model: 75UM7570PUD