Google Shopping · 1 hr ago
LG 34" 21:9 WQHD LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor
$335 $389
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $114 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Google Shopping

  • Sold by BuyDig via Google Shopping.
  • Apply coupon code "19CYBER14" to get this discount.
  • 3440x1440 21:9 (WQHD) native resolution
  • 2 USB 3.0 charging ports for mobile devices (1 supporting Quick Charge)
  • DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
  • tilt- and height-adjustable stand
  • Model: 34UM88C-P
  • Code "19CYBER14"
  • Expires 12/2/2019
