Micro Center · 1 hr ago
LG 27" 4K HDR IPS FreeSync Gaming Monitor
$250 $350
pickup

That matches its Black Friday pricing; it's the best deal we could find now by $89. Buy Now at Micro Center

  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $38 shipping fee.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10
  • AMD FreeSync
  • 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
  • Model: 27UL500-W
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
