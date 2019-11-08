New
Walmart · 28 mins ago
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker
$79
free shipping

That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 60-oz. water reservoir
  • 12-cup glass carafe
  • Pause and Pour function
  • Model: 5000204976
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Keurig
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register