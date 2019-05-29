Beach Camera via Walmart offers the Kalorik 3.2-Quart Digital Air Fryer in Black for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, (outside the mention below), although most major retailers charge at least $99. Buy Now
Tips
  • Home Depot has it in Black or White for about the same.
Features
  • fry, bake, grill, or toast food
  • 60-minute built-in timer
  • LED control panel
  • dual layer food rack
  • includes recipe book
  • Model: 42174