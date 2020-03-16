Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
HoMedics Quad Shiatsu Pro Massage Cushion with Heat
$110
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $36. This might be a better option for someone who doesn't want to venture to the spa right now. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3 massage styles (percussion, kneading, and rolling)
  • heated
  • zone control
  • Model: MCS-750H
  • Published 1 hr ago
